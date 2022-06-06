The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, May 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Biscayne Street and West Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports, along with three reports of fireworks.

Friday, May 27:

INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 2000 block of North Mariah Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking near the intersection of West Alvin Avenue and North Lincoln Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 100 block of East Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Concepcion Avenue and East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of East Newlove Drive.

INCIDENT — At 6:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of East Morrison Avenue and South Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Miller Street and East Bunny Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, May 28:

INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 300 block of East Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 2400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 4000 block of South Blosser Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 500 block of North Dejoy Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of Los Padres and Lakeview roads.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of West Sonya Lane.

ARREST — At 10:23 a.m., Jesus Irazqui, 24, was arrested in the 300 block of East Donovan Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and attempted murder.

ARREST — At 4:33 p.m., Jorge Altamirano, 23, was arrested in the 100 block of Meehan Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, along with four reports of fireworks.

Sunday, May 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:59 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of South Curryer and West Boone streets.

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Morrison and South Western avenues.

INCIDENT — At 3:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 1100 block of East Kathryn Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of North Depot and West Main streets.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of Jason Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an unoccupied dwelling in the 800 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and seven reports of fireworks.

Monday, May 30:

INCIDENT — At 1:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of East Betteravia Road and South College Drive.

ARREST — At 12:22 a.m., Rene Chavez-Luna, 22, was arrested near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West La Brea Avenue, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury and driving without a license.

ARREST — At 5:09 p.m., Jacob Acosta, 38, was arrested in the 300 block of West Boone Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, May 31:

INCIDENT — At 1:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 2:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 9:35 p.m., Nolan Maddox, 29, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Curryer Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, June 1:

INCIDENT — At 11:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1900 block of South Erminia Way.

ARREST — At 2:48 a.m., Xavier McNutt was arrested in the 400 block of East Park Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received two stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports, along with four reports of fireworks.