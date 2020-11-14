You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Nov. 5:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Cook Street.

Friday, Nov. 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Bunny Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 11:55 a.m., Shan Sansoucie, 48, was arrested at San Luis Obispo County Jail on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 12:12 p.m., Michael Rodriguez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury, and a probation violation.

Saturday, Nov. 7:

INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of South Western Avenue and West Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Cipriano Cervantes, 32, was arrested at the intersection of South Broadway and East Camino Colegio and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence of alcohol; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

ARREST — At 5:03 a.m., Rosalba Alcantar, 37, was arrested in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.

Sunday, Nov. 8:

INCIDENT — At 4:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Monroe Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Oak Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East Oak Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.

ARREST — At 2:05 a.m., Gernaldo Lopez, 31, was arrested in the 600 block of East Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and false imprisonment.

Monday, Nov. 9:

INCIDENT — At 3:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

Tuesday, Nov. 10:

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of South Bradley and East Bello roads.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of West Betteravia Road.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Nov. 11:

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling near the intersection of East Creston and North McClelland streets.

