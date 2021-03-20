The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, March 11:

ARREST — At 1:31 p.m., Jose Martinez, 51, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, and vandalism.

ARREST — At 3:59 p.m., David Moreno, 31, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Battles Road and South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of escaping from jail using force.

Friday, March 12:

ARREST — At 9:32 a.m., Daniel Ortiz, 19, was arrested in the 5700 block of Telephone Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 1:25 p.m., Elizabeth Larsen, 41, was arrested in the 1100 block of North College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force.

Saturday, March 13:

INCIDENT — At 7:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Main and North Thornburg streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1700 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 4:30 p.m., Juan Salas, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of East Grant Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:33 p.m., Reymundo Ramos, 45, was arrested in the 1600 block of Village Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and violating a domestic violence restraining order.

ARREST — At 10:03 p.m., Roger Devoll, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Oak Knoll Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography and showing obscene material to seduce a minor.

Sunday, March 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of A Street and Battles Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.

ARREST — At 7:16 p.m., Julio Huitron, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.

Monday, March 15:

ARREST — At 9:15 p.m., Arcenio Martinez-Santos, 21, was arrested near the intersection of West Morrison and South Western avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.

Tuesday, March 16:

INCIDENT — At 3:17 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Windsor Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Creston Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 10:57 p.m., Ashley Przecha, 28, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, possession of a controlled substance and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Kendra Battles, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of Garnet Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty, with possible injury or death, and illegally possessing drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, March 17:

INCIDENT — At 9:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Cypress Street.