The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent

Thursday, Oct. 21:

INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 700 block of East Vickie Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Orchard Street.

ARREST — At 4:52 p.m., Eric Lundquist, 49, was arrested in the 300 block of Town Center East and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Oct. 22:

INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of South Miller Street and East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Orange Street and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1100 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Western Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:25 p.m., Agustin Albino-Rojas, 46, was arrested in the 300 block of West Roschelle Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Saturday, Oct. 23:

INCIDENT — At 7:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Main Street and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:51 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision in the 1600 block of West Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 600 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 600 block of West Orange Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of East McElhany Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 24:

INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 800 block of East Fesler Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Lynne Drive and East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Cook Street and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of East Hermosa Street.

Santa Maria Police received one call for fireworks.

Monday, Oct. 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Speed Street and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Speed Street and East Stowell Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of South Speed Street and East Stowell Road.

ARREST — At 12:49 a.m., Matthew Teniente, 29, was arrested in the 200 block of Moon Dance Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, damage to a cellphone, vandalism, violation of a restraining order and obstruction.

ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Tony Berry, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of West Stowell Road and South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 600 block of West Hermosa Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an uninhabited dwelling in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.

ARREST — At 12:41 p.m., Jordan Monte, 31, was arrested on a Ramey warrant and booked into the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office North Substation on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a minor and child molestation.

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of West Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of West Harding Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:35 p.m., Rosana Pena, 21, was arrested in the 2100 block of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, battery on a first responder and obstruction.

ARREST — At 8:55 p.m., Trajon Johnson, 25, was arrested in the 2100 bock of North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.