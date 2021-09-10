The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent

Thursday, Sept. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1000 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 800 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 3:47 a.m., Mason Talaugon, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with firearm, illegally possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Friday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 9:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Eduardo Gonzalez, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Sept. 4:

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 700 block of North Railroad Avenue.

Sunday, Sept. 5:

INCIDENT — At 3:48 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of North Bay Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:31 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT —At 4:24 p.m.,. Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1000 block of West Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of East Chapel Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2300 block of South Bradley Road.

ARREST — At 7:36 p.m., Daniel Morales, 23, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Henry Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Monday, Sept. 6:

INCIDENT — At 12:54 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of East Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of West Dal Porto Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:37 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1000 block of Manzanita Lane.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, Sept. 7:

INCIDENT — At 2:19 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of West Liberty Street and South Western Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 8:

INCIDENT — At 9:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Town Center West.

INCIDENT — At 1:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North Curryer and West Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 6:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.