The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 14:

INCIDENT — At 7:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of East Orchid Lane.

INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 2:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 100 block of East El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 2000 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 200 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT— At 9:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1500 block of South College Drive.

ARREST — At 4:49 p.m., Alberto Nieves, 41, was arrested on a warrant in the 2100 block of South Bradley Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and a probation violation.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Friday, April 15:

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a misdemeanor warrant resulting in an arrest in the 800 block of West Patti Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2000 block of East Roemer Court.

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2100 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance near the intersection of West Main Street and Black Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of East Donovan Road.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Main Street.

ARREST — At 8:44 p.m., Yaquelin Sanchez, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of West Stowell Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery.

ARREST — At 11:28 p.m., Norma Moreno, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of West Grant Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, April 16:

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of Raintree Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of West Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 2300 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.

INCIDENT — At 12:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 2300 block of South Westgate Road.

INCIDENT — At 3:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of South Blosser Road.

ARREST — At 12:30 a.m., Nathaneil Corder, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of West Sonya Lane and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and obstruction.

Santa Maria Police received three stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Sunday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 6:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant that resulted in an arrest in the 900 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance in the 200 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of East Orchid Lane.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

ARREST — At 9:21 a.m., Francisco Anguiano, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of Evergreen Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and seven located stolen vehicle reports.

Monday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 5 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a dispatched ambulance near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Atlantic Place.

INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 2700 block of Lorencita Drive.

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of West Cook Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 bock of West Carmen Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant resulting in an arrest in the 1600 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential break-in in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:35 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1300 block of South Meredith Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant resulting in an arrest near the intersection of North Arriba Way and West Taylor Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at an inhabited dwelling in the 200 block of North Curryer Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of West Chapel Street.

Santa Maria Police received four stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Tuesday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Alvin Avenue.

INCIDENT — AT 10:36 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of West Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 700 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant that resulted in an arrest in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant that resulted in an arrest in the 100 block of West Agnes Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of East Jones Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a repot of a residential break-in in the 600 block of West Lemon Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a prowler in the 1200 block of West Sonya Lane.

ARREST — At 7:52 p.m., Marisol Diaz, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of West Orange Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault, domestic violence, burglary and battery.

ARREST — At 9:36 p.m., Aaron Verduzco, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of West Foster Road and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, damage to a wireless communications device and witness intimidation.

Santa Maria Police received eight stolen vehicle reports and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 1:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant resulting in an arrest in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a commercial break-in in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a death in the 2600 block of South Rubel Way.

INCIDENT — At 3:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a search warrant resulting in an arrest in the 1400 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:14 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of East Boone Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle break-in in the 900 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue.

ARREST — At 1:27 p.m., Rosalinda Morelos, 18, was arrested in the 800 block of East Orange Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received six stolen vehicle reports and six located stolen vehicle reports.