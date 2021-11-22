The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt, unless otherwise indicated.
Monday, Nov. 15:
INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the area of the intersection of Batchelder and Santa Rita roads near Los Alamos.
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 2900 block of Lancaster Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1300 block of Main Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 16:
INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest near the intersection of Clark Avenue and Telephone Road.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of arson in the 1200 block of Oak Knoll Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto burglary in the 4400 block of Countrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 4800 block of Bradley Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 17:
INCIDENT — At 4:04 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 4000 block of Sara Court.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a traffic stop that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 1900 block of Highway 1.
Thursday, Nov. 18:
INCIDENT — At 8:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 3700 block of Wendy Way.
Saturday, Nov. 20:
INCIDENT — At 3:13 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in a missing person investigation in the 2000 block of Briarwood Road.
INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in a narcotics investigation in the 5600 block of Ganzania Court.
Sunday, Nov. 21:
INCIDENT — At 9:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto theft in the 5000 block of Brown Road.