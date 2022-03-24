The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log at the substation on Foster Road as well as the Guadalupe Police Department's calls-for-service log. Incidents listed were reported in the unincorporated area of Santa Maria and Orcutt or in Guadalupe, unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, March 16:

INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:19 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a drunken driver near the intersection of Point Sal Dunes Way and Surfbird Lane.

ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Martimiano Martinez-Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of Guadalupe Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted burglary.

Thursday, March 17:

INCIDENT — At 5:48 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a warrant arrest or service in the 700 block of Rice Ranch Road.

INCIDENT — At 6:24 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 700 block of Olivera Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:24 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit near Highway 1 and Oso Flaco Lake Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 a.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 4400 block of Fir Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:06 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft in progress, resulting in a narcotics investigation near the intersection of South Bradley and Harp roads.

INCIDENT — At 1:29 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of an auto theft in the 300 block of Guadalupe Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., Guadalupe Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of Obispo and West Main streets.

ARREST — At 1:49 p.m., Michael Salazar, 45, was arrested in the 700 block of West Rice Ranch Road, booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegal drug possession and released with a citation.

Friday, March 18:

INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Shirley and Dartmouth lanes.

INCIDENT — At 5:56 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Solomon and South Blosser roads.

Saturday, March 19:

INCIDENT — At 1:39 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a field interview that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 4800 block of South Bradley Road.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a death investigation in the 900 block of Crestmont Drive.

Sunday, March 20:

INCIDENT — At 9:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check that resulted in a narcotics investigation in the 200 block of Bell Street in Los Alamos.

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation that resulted in a towed vehicle in the 1900 block of Ironwood Drive in Tanglewood.

INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1100 block of Kit Way.

INCIDENT — At 6:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1000 block of Country Hill Road.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a narcotics investigation near the intersection of Bradley Road and Via Mavis.

Monday, March 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in a welfare check in the 4400 block of Glines Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Kris Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:36 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 700 block of Coiner Street in Los Alamos.

INCIDENT — At 11:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a narcotics investigation in the 200 block of Pabst Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 4800 block of Pleasant Place.

INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances in the 3500 block of Pinewood Road in Tanglewood.

ARREST — At 3:25 a.m., Jerry Harris, 44, was arrested near the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and Highway 135, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty; DUI; hit-and-run; failure to obey a lawful inspection order; and contempt of court. He was released with a citation.

Tuesday, March 22:

INCIDENT — At 2:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a welfare check that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an auto theft in the 1000 block Escalante Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:54 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious circumstances that resulted in a warrant arrest in the 3500 block of Pinewood Road in Tanglewood.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a felony theft in the 1800 block of Sandalwood Drive in Tanglewood.

INCIDENT — At 12:27 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of felony domestic violence in the 5200 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

ARREST — At 8:34 a.m., Michael Rafferty, 33, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and failure to appear.