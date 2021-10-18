The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Oct. 4:

INCIDENT — At 3:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 500 block of South J Street.

INCIDENT — At 9 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Oct. 6:

INCIDENT — At 7:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North F Street.

Thursday, Oct. 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling an person.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.

Friday, Oct. 8:

INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North G Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North O Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive.

Saturday, Oct. 9:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 10:

INCIDENT — At 3:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 100 block of South H Street.

ARREST — At 8:38 p.m., Marc Archuleta, 30, was arrested in the 400 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.