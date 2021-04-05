The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, March 26:

INCIDENT — At 8:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of North H Street and West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of North H Street and West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East Bush Avenue.

Saturday, March 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 100 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

Sunday, March 28:

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in a cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West North Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 6:41 p.m., Christopher Jaloma, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and obstruction.

ARREST — At 7:25 p.m., Robert Ravenscroft, 42, was arrested in the 200 block of North D Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and illegally possessing a controlled substance.

Monday, March 29:

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of South O Place.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Tuesday, March 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Wednesday, March 31:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North G Street.

Thursday, April 1:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 500 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and Highway 1.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.

