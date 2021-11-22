The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Nov. 8:

INCIDENT — At 4:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday. Nov. 9:

INCIDENT — At 10:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 pm., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Ana Arevalos, 42, was arrested in the 1300 block of West Airport Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and elder abuse.

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

INCIDENT — At 8:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of North Y Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block alley of North K and L streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North T Street.

Thursday, Nov. 11:

INCIDENT — At 2:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of Balboa Court.

Friday, Nov. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North C Street and East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Q Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 8:33 a.m., Christina Hernandez, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 13:

INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of North Eighth Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North Larkspur Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a major injury in the 100 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2400 block of North C Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

ARREST — At 7:07 p.m., Brittany Martin, 29, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Nov. 14:

INCIDENT — At 3:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:49 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 7:30 p.m., Perla Hernandez, 24, was arrested in the 500 block of North G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.