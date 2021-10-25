The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Oct. 11:

INCIDENT — At 8:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:35 a.m., Martin Felix, 52, was near the Vandenberg Space Force Base main gate and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting, evading police and obstruction.

Tuesday, Oct. 12:

INCIDENT — At 7:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North L Street and West Laurel Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:28 p.m., Edgar Ayala, 26, was arrested in the 200 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

INCIDENT — At 4:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North Eighth Street that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Oct. 14:

INCIDENT — At 2:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues.

Friday, Oct. 15:

INCIDENT — At 3:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North V Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 400 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 4:33 p.m., Michael Negrete, 19, was arrested in the 1100 block of North O Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery and a gang activity enhancement.

ARREST — At 11:23 p.m., Sean Dukes, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Ocean and Seventh streets, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, threats, carrying a loaded gun in a public place, possession of a gun without a serial number and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Sunday, Oct. 17:

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 500 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block alley of South A and B streets.