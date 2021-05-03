The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 22:

INCIDENT — At 5:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block alley of North K and L streets.

Friday, April 23:

INCIDENT — At 10:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 10:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person resisting an officer with additional force near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North M Street. An arrest was made.

Saturday, April 24:

INCIDENT — 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block of North E Street.

ARREST — At 2:19 p.m., Michael Rivera, 42, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 7:33 p.m., Leopoldo Perez, 18, was arrested near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of participating in a criminal street gang, vandalism, resisting an officer with additional force and disorderly conduct.

Sunday, April 25:

INCIDENT — At 11:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of South O Place.

Tuesday, April 27:

INCIDENT — 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of Ocean Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.

Wednesday, April 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide near the 200 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of East Airport Avenue.

ARREST — At 4:03 a.m., Laura Pena, 50, was arrested in the 1400 block of Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

ARREST — At 7:43 p.m., Miguel Uriarte, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of North K Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

Thursday, April 29:

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of North K Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 500 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

Friday, April 30:

INCIDENT — At 9 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North P Street.

