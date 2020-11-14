You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 29:

INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of West Barton Avenue.

ARREST — At 6:32 p.m., Ruben Pacheco, 24, was arrested at Santa Barbara County Jail and booked into custody at the Lompoc Police Department's jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Friday, Oct. 30:

INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.

ARREST — At 4:13 a.m., Desiree Lopez, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of North Sixth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

ARREST — At 8:10 a.m., Maurice Stevens, 42, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; battery with serious bodily injury; false imprisonment; assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.

Saturday, Oct. 31:

INCIDENT — At 1:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West North Avenue and North O Street.

ARREST — At 6:18 p.m., Daylan James Isaacs, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery; assault with a firearm; possession of a controlled substance for sale; first-degree burglary; and committing a felony while using a firearm.

Sunday, Nov. 1:

INCIDENT— At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets.

INCIDENT — At 11:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area West Maple Avenue and North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Monday, Nov. 2:

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 3:

INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2300 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:27 p.m., Billie Eugene Marable, 50, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder; inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant; assault with a firearm; second-degree robbery; possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics; carjacking; kidnapping; battery with serious bodily injury; and committing a felony using a firearm.

Wednesday, Nov. 4:

INCIDENT — At 11:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Barton Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 2:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Guava Avenue and North U Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.

ARREST — At 9:53 a.m., Dustin Parker, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of Green Ridge Circle and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, violating a domestic violence protective order and a probation violation.

Friday, Nov. 6:

INCIDENT — At 9:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of lewd activity at an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Bryan James Getman, 30, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Highway 1 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim and rape by force or fear.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 7:

INCIDENT — At 5:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

Sunday, Nov. 8:

INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:27 p.m., Guillermo Villa, 33, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Cypress Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Tuesday, Nov. 10:

INCIDENT — At 3:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of East Locust Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 11:

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North M Street, which resulted in an arrest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Government and Politics

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News