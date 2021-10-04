The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Sept. 20:

INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North S Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block alley of North A and B streets.

Tuesday, Sept. 21:

INCIDENT — At7:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 6:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North O Street and West Chestnut Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 22:

INCIDENT — At 8:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of North U Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of South N Street.

Thursday, Sept. 23:

INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of Huntington Place that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

ARREST — At 10:29 a.m., Charles Brandon, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of South F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Friday, Sept. 24:

INCIDENT — At 10:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 1:08 p.m., Samuel Mendoza, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and a probation violation.

Saturday, Sept. 25:

INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West North Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 12:36 p.m., Enrique Medellin, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

Sunday, Sept. 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of West Fir Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Newport Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.