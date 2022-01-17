The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Jan. 4:

INCIDENT — At 7:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Cambridge Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of vehicle tampering in the 800 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Wednesday, Jan. 5:

INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North B Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South M Street, and contacted and counseled a person.

ARREST — At 3:03 p.m., Kimberly Sykes, 46, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant near the intersection of California Boulevard and Highway 1, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of obstruction, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, police evasion, battery with serious bodily injury, possession of a deadly weapon other than a firearm and resisting arrest. She was subsequently cited and released.

Thursday, Jan. 6:

INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of grand theft in the 100 block of North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of vehicle tampering in the 800 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of West Central Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:12 p.m., Gabriel Ochoa, 50, was arrested in the 400 block of South Z Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.

Friday, Jan. 7:

INCIDENT — At 6:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West College Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Jan. 8

INCIDENT — At 12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1600 block of Berkeley Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of vehicle tampering in the 300 block of North First Street, where an extra patrol was requested.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of West Barton Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North B and C streets that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 3:16 p.m., Ruben Fierro, 40, was arrested at Yuma County Jail in Arizona and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily injury and refusal to take a chemical test.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Jan. 9:

INCIDENT — At 2:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.