Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, August 4:

INCIDENT — At 11:27 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a negligently discharged firearm in the 2200 block of North H Street.

Thursday, August 13:

ARREST — At 9:22 p.m., Malissa Marie Ohara, 37, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson of forest land.

Friday, August 14:

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, August 15:

INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of Archer Court.

Sunday, August 16:

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of North I Street and West Oak Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Dion Frederick, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Monday, August 17:

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, August 18:

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North H Street. 

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, August 19:

INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Thursday, August 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Countrywood Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.

