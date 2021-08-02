Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, July 19:

INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South Seventh Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of North L Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

INCIDENT — At 9:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of East College Avenue and North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, July 20:

INCIDENT — At 1:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a repot of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Mark Bumgarner, 46, was arrested at Cachuma Lake and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty.

Wednesday, July 21:

INCIDENT — At 12:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North D Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Emmanuel I. Hernandez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm and probation violations.

Thursday, July 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of Village Circle Drive.

INCIDENT — At 12:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Tangerine Avenue and North Orchid Street.

Friday, July 23:

INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North E Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Ismael Aguilera, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of South H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, brandishing a firearm and probation violations.

ARREST — At 11:27 p.m., Raoul Macias, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and threats.

Saturday, July 24:

INCIDENT — At 2:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 400 block of East Oak Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North E Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

Sunday, July 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block alley of South K and L streets.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North T Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of North E Street.