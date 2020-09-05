You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Aug. 28:

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 29:

INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North E Street.

ARREST — At 2:05 p.m., Juan Manuel Pacheco, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of East College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and battery on a first responder.

Sunday, Aug. 30:

INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South L Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of South H Street.

ARREST — At 9:45 a.m., Leah Jo Worden, 55, was arrested in the 200 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and resisting an officer with additional force.

Wednesday, Sept. 2:

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

Thursday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.

