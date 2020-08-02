You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, July 24:

INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.

Saturday, July 25:

INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.

ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Floradale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 26:

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

Monday, July 27:

INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.

Tuesday, July 28:

INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.

Wednesday, July 29:

INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.

Thursday, July 30:

INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News