The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, June 20:
INCIDENT — At 7 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of Honda Way.
INCIDENT — At 4:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police contacted and counseled a person after receiving a report of fireworks in the 1400 block of West Walnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North V Street and West Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 10:50 a.m., Alexandria Velez, 44, was arrested in the 3900 block of Pinehurst Drive, booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and released on her own recognizance.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and four located stolen vehicle reports.
Tuesday, June 21:
INCIDENT — At 4:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of North First Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of North Eighth Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT —At 9:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of South Seventh Street and East Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of firework sin the 400 block of Hawthorne Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of South E Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of South L Street broadcasted to multiple units.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 100 block of North R Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.
Wednesday, June 22:
INCIDENT — At 8:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 500 bock of North U Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 300 block of North Second Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of South E Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South Third Street.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.
Thursday, June 23:
INCIDENT — At 3:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block alley of South I and J streets.
Friday, June 24:
INCIDENT — At 7:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 400 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Third Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1600 block of Berkeley Drive.
ARREST — At 8 a.m., Ruth Aleman, 31, was arrested in the 900 block of Highway 246 and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.
Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports.
Saturday, June 25:
INCIDENT — At 12:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
INCIDENT — At 6:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of North N Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest near the intersection of North Twelfth Street and East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block of East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of East Airport Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:36 a.m., Desiree Lopez, 21, of Lompoc was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street in Santa Maria and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery on a first responder.
ARREST — At 11:10 p.m., Jon Edwards, 59, was arrested in the 100 block of West Hickory Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Vicente Cardenas, 34, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, felony assault, vandalism and domestic violence.
Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.
Sunday, June 26:
INCIDENT — At 12:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North T Street and West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1700 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 2100 block of Briar Creek Way.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 900 block of North V Street.
Lompoc Police received four stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.