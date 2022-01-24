The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Jan. 17:

INCIDENT — At 4:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 200 block of North D Street.

ARREST — At 4:46 a.m., Richard Ibarra, 33, was arrested in the 100 block of South H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.

ARREST — At 6:50 p.m., Shayna Coleman, 22, was arrested in the 500 block of North U Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

Tuesday, Jan. 18:

INCIDENT — At 6:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 2000 block of Jalama Court that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 200 block of South First Place.

INCIDENT — At 7:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.

Lompoc Police received three reports of located stolen vehicles.

Wednesday, Jan. 19:

INCIDENT — At 6:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North A Street.

Thursday, Jan. 20:

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 1600 block of East Oak Avenue.

Lompoc Police received two reports of stolen vehicles and three located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, Jan. 21:

INCIDENT — At 8:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1500 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of a stolen vehicle and one located stolen vehicle report.

Saturday, Jan. 22:

INCIDENT — At 1 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of East Ocean Avenue.