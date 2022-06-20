The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, June 6:

INCIDENT — At 4:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1100 block of Adams Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 900 block of East Ocean Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:51 a.m., Humberto Perez, 20, was arrested in the 300 block of Valley View Drive and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, domestic violence and threats, and released on his own recognizance.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Tuesday, June 7:

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and Riverside Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 800 block of West Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder resulting in an arrest in the 300 block of South C Street.

INCIDENT — At 7 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder resulting in an arrest in the 400 block of South G Street.

ARREST — At 9:31 p.m., Christian Bloomer, 47, was arrested in the 300 block of South C Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of battery on a first responder.

Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and one located stolen vehicle report.

Wednesday, June 8:

INCIDENT — At 2:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 800 block of East College Avenue.

Thursday, June 9:

INCIDENT — At 3:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1300 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:04 a.m., Adam Lopez, 29, was arrested on a warrant in the 800 block of East College Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun and drug paraphernalia, and released on his own recognizance.

ARREST — At 8:13 a.m., Jesus Chavez, 26, was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a court order and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and two located stolen vehicle reports.

Friday, June 10:

INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury near the intersection of Riverside Drive and North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 100 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North Lupine Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Olive Avenue and South N Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 800 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder resulting in an arrest/cite-release in the 1200 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, June 11:

INCIDENT — At 12:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife who was contacted and counseled in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block of East Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide resulting in an arrest in the 200 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North R Street and West Laurel Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report and six reports of fireworks.

Sunday, June 12:

INCIDENT — At 3:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Laurel Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Olive Avenue and South O Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 400 block of East Prune Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.