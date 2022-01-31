The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Jan. 10:

INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 900 block of West Olive Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Tuesday, Jan. 11:

INCIDENT — At 12:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 900 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of East Maple Avenue and North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 400 block of South R Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in in the 1500 block of North A Street.

Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports.

Wednesday, Jan. 12:

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of North Sixth Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of North Second Street.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Friday, Jan. 14:

INCIDENT — At 12:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 2 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 300 block of West North Avenue. An officer contacted and counseled the suspect.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North A Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North R Street that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Saturday, Jan. 15:

INCIDENT — At 2:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of West Apricot Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 5:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted vehicle burglary in the 600 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Sunday, Jan. 16:

INCIDENT — At 11:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block alley of North M and N streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a rape investigation in the 700 block of Mercury Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 100 block of South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of South H Street.

ARREST — At 11:44 a.m., Christopher Pascua, 37, was arrested in the 1200 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, rape and contempt of court.

Monday, Jan. 17:

INCIDENT — At 7:51 a.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a commercial burglary and grand theft in the 2000 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a weapon in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and three reports of located stolen vehicles.