The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Aug. 24:

INCIDENT — At 11:28 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1600 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

Wednesday, Aug. 25:

INCIDENT — At 8:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North Orchid Street and East Bell Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block of North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of follow-up to an assault with a deadly weapon in an unlisted location in the city.

Thursday, Aug. 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 300 block of South N Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North K Street.

Friday, Aug. 27:

INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received are report of a warrant service in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North M Street.

ARREST — At 11:42 p.m., Daniel Donnelly, 4o, was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Carina Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threats, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm.

Saturday, Aug. 28:

INCIDENT — At 2:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1700 block of North A Street that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of Princeton Place.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.

Sunday, Aug. 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 200 block alley of East Ocean Avenue and Cypress Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Tangerine Avenue and North Daisy Street that resulted in an arrest.

Monday, Aug. 30:

INCIDENT — At 8:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of East North Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 31:

INCIDENT — At 2:43 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 800 block of West Nectarine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

ARREST — At 9:57 a.m., Jose Villareal, 36, was arrested in the 100 block of South L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty and misdemeanor domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:58 a.m., Eduardo Juarez, 42, was arrested in the 100 block of South G Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, damaging a wireless communications device, witness intimidation and child cruelty.