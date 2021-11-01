The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting with additional force in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 300 block of North Lupine Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2600 block of Harris Grade Road.

INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 100 block of East Pine Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:01 a.m., Dyeshia Peavy, 31, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Wednesday, Oct. 20:

INCIDENT — At 4:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 3:52 a.m., Michael Moore was arrested in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

INCIDENT — At 3:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Cypress Avenue and South L Street.

Friday, Oct. 22:

INCIDENT — At 3:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 400 block of South O Place that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Oct. 23:

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of East North Avenue and Riverside Drive that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

Sunday, Oct. 24:

INCIDENT — At 4:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of South Third Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 10:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of North D Street and East Barton Avenue.