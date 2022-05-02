The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 7:50 a.m., Israel Mercado, 31, was arrested on a warrant in the 400 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of felony assault and a probation violation.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and one located stolen vehicle report.

Tuesday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 10:47 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT— At 6:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1200 block of Stonebrook Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1100 block of North H Street.

Wednesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 900 block of West Apricot Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 500 block of North T Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North B Street.

ARREST — At 8:01 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 57, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.

Thursday, April 21:

INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 900 block of West Chestnut Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report.

Friday, April 22:

INCIDENT — At 3:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife near the intersection of North H Street and East Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1200 block of East Airport Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1000 block of West Prune Avenue.

Lompoc Police received two located stolen vehicle reports.

Saturday, April 23:

INCIDENT — At 11:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North M Street.

ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Dexter Gallien, 35, was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of obstruction and battery with serious bodily injury.

Lompoc Police received one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Sunday, April 24:

INCIDENT — At 11:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service with an arrest in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury at an unlisted location on Floradale Avenue.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report.