The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Nov. 29:

INCIDENT — At 6:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Sixth Street that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, Nov. 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 500 block of West College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North Daisy Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 1:

INCIDENT — At 7:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North I Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a court order in the 700 block of East Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 3:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of attempted commercial burglary in the 1500 block of North H Street.

ARREST — At 8:02 a.m., Daniel Carranza, 20, was arrested in the 400 block alley of I and J streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking and threats.

Thursday, Dec. 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:50 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Walnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted commercial burglary in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1100 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 3900 block of Klein Boulevard.

ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Dean Acker, 39, was remanded to custody at Superior Court and booked into Lompoc Police Department Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and hit-and-run.

Friday, Dec. 3:

INCIDENT — At 8:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 100 block of North B Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard at an unlisted location in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.

INCIDENT — At 10:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 400 block of North L Street that resulted in an arrest.

Saturday, Dec. 4:

INCIDENT — At 1:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 1200 block of East Walnut Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:19 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of West Arnold Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted commercial burglary in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North C Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Newport Drive.

ARREST — At 6:25 p.m., Jesus Pacheco, 20, was arrested in the 400 block of North L Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of participating in criminal street gang activity while in possession of firearms — a high-capacity magazine and ammunition.

Sunday, Dec. 5:

INCIDENT — At 12:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 300 block alley of South A and B streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of North V Street and West Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North C Street and East Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield near the intersection of South K Street and West Hickory Avenue that resulted in an arrest.