The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Nov. 1:

INCIDENT — At 1:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 600 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 9:06 a.m., Marlene Perez, 30, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of East Almond Avenue and North Orchard Street, and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a stun gun, robbery and threats.

Tuesday, Nov. 2:

INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received report of indecent exposure in the 800 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 200 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

INCIDENT — At 10:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Ocean Avenue and South H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Nov. 3:

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a SWAT incident in the 600 block of North X Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a SWAT incident in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a fire in the 300 block of North J Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:30 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 400 block of West Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1500 block of East North Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 4:

INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.

Friday, Nov. 5:

INCIDENT — At 4:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North J Street.

ARREST — At 9:33 p.m., Brandon Gonzales, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting with additional force, brandishing a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Nov. 6:

INCIDENT — At 1:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of East Laurel Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 400 block of North O Street that resulted in a traffic citation.