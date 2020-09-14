You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department’s calls-for-service long and the Santa Barbara County daily arrest log. Those appearing as “arrested” are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Sept. 3:

INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street. Officers contacted and counseled the person.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.

Friday, Sept. 4:

INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of East North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the 100 block of South J Street and an arrest was made. 

Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.

Saturday, Sept. 5:

INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of of shots fired or heard in the 600 block of North X Street.

ARREST — At 7:04 p.m., Jose Raymundo Ramos, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of North R Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury; and evading a police officer and driving without a license, both misdemeanors.

Sunday, Sept. 6:

INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Alexandria Almost Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 1 and mile marker 35 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%; and excessive blood alcohol or refusal to take a chemical test.

Monday, Sept. 7:

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 500 block of North H Street and an arrest was made. 

Tuesday, Sept. 8:

INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block alley of North D and E streets.

INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 2200 block of Briar Creek Way.

INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the area of East Laurel Avenue and North Second Street.

