You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Sept. 9:

INCIDENT — At 1:26 p.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies received a report of a fire in the 2500 block of San Miguelito Canyon Road. 

Friday, Sept. 18:

INCIDENT — At 7:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Q Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

Saturday, Sept. 19:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North F Street.

Sunday, Sept. 20:

INCIDENT — At 6:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of North L Street and West Walnut Avenue.

Wednesday, Sept. 23:

INCIDENT — At 12:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.

Thursday, Sept. 24:

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Airport Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News