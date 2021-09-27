Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Monday, Sept. 13:
INCIDENT — At 8:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 100 block of Palm Drive that resulted in an arrest.
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
INCIDENT — At 11:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.
ARREST — At 9:41 a.m., Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested in the 200 block of North J Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, illegal possession of a firearm and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
INCIDENT — At 12:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
INCIDENT — At 12:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 300 block of North Second Avenue that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.
INCIDENT — At 3:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 300 block of North Y Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of South Avalon Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 a.m., Stevee Chapman, 25, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Friday, Sept. 17:
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 200 block of East Birch Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 200 block of South E Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Chestnut Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 800 block of West Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation near the intersection of North J Street and West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
INCIDENT — At 7:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 400 block of North Daisy Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North T and U streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Olive and Bailey avenues.