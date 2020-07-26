Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office calls-for-service log and the Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, July 17:

INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.

Saturday, July 18:

INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Monday, July 20:

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Tuesday, July 21:

INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.

Wednesday, July 22:

INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.

