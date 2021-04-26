The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, April 15:

ARREST — At 12:39 p.m., Chris Brainard, 34, of Lompoc was sentenced to 180 days in Santa Barbara County Jail and five years of probation after pleading no contest Aug. 6, 2020, to contacting a minor for sexual purposes.

Friday, April 16:

INCIDENT — At 12:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 9:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of East Central Avenue.

Saturday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 9:06 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of North L Street.

Sunday, April 18:

INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block alley of North L and M streets that resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 5:29 p.m., Abraham Lopez, 37, was arrested in the 600 block of North Larkspur Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, first-degree burglary, illegal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

ARREST — At 7:53 p.m., Tawnya Armijo, 41, was arrested in the 100 block of Garden Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Monday, April 19:

INCIDENT — At 4:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of East Locust Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 700 block of West Barton Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

Tuesday, April 20:

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South N Street and West Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North N Street.

0
0
0
0
0