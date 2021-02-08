The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Friday, Jan. 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of North H Street and East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 100 block of North L Street.

Saturday, Jan. 30:

INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of North Second Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North M Street.

ARREST — At 6:53 a.m., Chad Myers, 47, was arrested in the 4000 block of Capella Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 6 p.m., Ronald Mudica, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of East North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 31:

INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of ID theft in the 700 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of South F Street.

Monday, Feb. 1:

INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street

INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East North Avenue and North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Q Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 9:05 a.m., Ryan Estrada, 34, was arrested in the 300 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Tuesday, Feb. 2:

INCIDENT — At 11:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 500 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North V Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 3:

INCIDENT — At 3:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North A Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 500 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North J Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North E Street.

ARREST — At 2:40 a.m., Nicole Wallace, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of North C Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 8:47 a.m., Denise Gaxiola, 18, was arrested in the 200 block of West Hemlock Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 9:03 a.m., Jorge Gomezcardoza, 21, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, violating a protective order and vandalism.

ARREST — At 10:28 p.m., Joe Rentie, 28, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road in Santa Maria and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Thursday, Feb. 4:

INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North G Street.