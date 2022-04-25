The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, April 11:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation resulting in an arrest in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.

Tuesday, April 12:

INCIDENT — At 8:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 700 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 800 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest in the 900 block of North D Street.

ARREST — At 7:36 a.m., Ruben Prado, 26, was arrested on a warrant at an unlisted location and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, felony assault, domestic violence, burglary, threats, child cruelty, sexual battery and illegal possession of ammunition.

Wednesday, April 13:

INCIDENT — At 5:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a court order resulting in an arrest in the 400 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:59 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Thursday, April 14:

INCIDENT — At 9:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest in the 500 block of North F Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Barton Avenue and North H Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of a located stolen vehicle.

Friday, April 15:

INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest near the intersection of North F Street and East Maple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest in the 100 block of South G Street.

Saturday, April 16:

INCIDENT — At 9:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest in the 900 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 900 block of East College Avenue.

ARREST — At 6:43 p.m., Juan Villareal, 28, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of G Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Sunday, April 17:

INCIDENT — At 2:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest in the 500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 100 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest near the intersection of North Street and West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service resulting in an arrest near the intersection of 200 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a court order resulting in an arrest near the intersection of near East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.

Lompoc Police received a report of a located stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street.