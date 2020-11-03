You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 22:

INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 2:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of East Airport Avenue and North F Street.

Friday, Oct. 23:

INCIDENT — At 3:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 700 block of West Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Maple Avenue and North K Street.

ARREST — At 9:27 a.m., Isaac Lee Reichel, 20, was arrested in the 500 block of North Eighth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

ARREST — At 9:29 a.m., Miguel Angel Vega, 36, was arrested in the 200 block of West North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Saturday, Oct. 24:

INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion at an unspecified location in the city.

INCIDENT — At 5:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 600 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the area of Bailey Avenue, just south of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North E Street.

Sunday, Oct. 25:

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at dwelling in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 26:

INCIDENT — At 2:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

INCIDENT — At 9:36 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:57 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block alley of East College and Prune avenues.

INCIDENT — At 8:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 600 block of East Lemon Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Oct. 28:

INCIDENT — At 9:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on an emergency responder in the area of East Cypress Avenue and South C Street, which resulted in an arrest.

