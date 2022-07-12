The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, June 27:

INCIDENT — At 2:12 am., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police evasion/failure to yield in the 1400 block of North H Street.

Lompoc Police received four reports of fireworks.

Tuesday, June 28:

INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of urinating in public in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 100 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a felony assault in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 500 block of Summerwood Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1400 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North A Street.

ARREST — At 7:47 a.m., Joel Herrera, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North X Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, burglary, vandalism, threats and assault.

ARREST — At 7:54 a.m., Glen Learmonth, 47, was arrested in the 100 block of North H Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Lompoc Police received one stolen vehicle report and two reports of fireworks.

Wednesday, June 29:

INCIDENT — At 3:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Barton Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

Lompoc Police received three reports of fireworks.

Thursday, June 30:

INCIDENT — At 9:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a burglary in the 800 block of East Cherry Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 2:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and East Chestnut Avenue.

Lompoc Police received two stolen vehicle reports and two located stolen vehicle reports, along with one report of fireworks.

ARREST — At 3:17 a.m., Zellicka Savage, 49, was arrested in the 500 block of North G Street and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical.

Friday, July 1:

ARREST — At 9:32 p.m., Desiree Lopez, 32, was arrested near the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue, and booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of arson, burglary and obstruction.

Lompoc Police received one located stolen vehicle report and 11 reports of fireworks.

Saturday, July 2:

INCIDENT — At 12:03 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1000 block of East Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 1100 block of West Ocean Avenue.

Lompoc Police received four reports of fireworks.

Sunday, July 3:

INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant arrest in the 100 block of North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle burglary in the 300 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:51 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of East Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI arrest in the 100 block of South H Street.

Lompoc Police received 13 reports of fireworks.