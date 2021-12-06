The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Monday, Nov. 22:

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 500 block of East Fir Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North F Street, resulting in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

Tuesday, Nov. 23:

INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1400 block of North Orchid Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:56 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North A Street and East College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 3:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury near the intersection of North L Street and West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of West Pine Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Central Avenue and North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of Santa Lucia Canyon and Victory roads.

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

INCIDENT — At 4:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 900 block of East College Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 900 block of West Anthony Way that resulted in an arrest.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

INCIDENT — At 4:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1200 block of North B Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun near the intersection of West Maple Avenue and North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North D Street.

ARREST — At 7:22 a.m., Christoal Regaladovaca, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of East North Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson.

ARREST — At 7:38 a.m., Devin Holmes, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Anthony Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Friday, Nov. 26:

INCIDENT — At 10:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 700 block of North Third Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.

Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.

Saturday, Nov. 27:

INCIDENT — At 4:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of West Ocean Avenue and South M Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 28:

INCIDENT — At 12:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted commercial burglary in the 700 block of North H Street.

Monday, Nov. 29:

INCIDENT — At 12:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant servce near the intersection of East Walnut Avenue and North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest/cite-release.

INCIDENT — At 2:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block alley of East Olive and Palmetto avenues that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted residential burglary in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.