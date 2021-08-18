PGA professional and longtime golf instructor Robert Kotowski has joined forces with PGA H.O.P.E. — Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — to host the foundation's flagship military program at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton.
Zaca Creek is playing host to one of 162 PGA H.O.P.E. programs across the country, and is one of 38 participating PGA sections.
The eight-week program for veterans, which kicked off on Aug. 7 and will conclude on Sept. 4 with a tournament and graduation dinner, is designed to enhance participants' mental, social, physical and emotional well-being, according to Kotowski.
"By design, it's an eight-week class, but participants can come out whenever they'd like," Kotowski said. "I find that some aren't quite ready to be around a group, and that's OK. Just come out when you can and when you feel like it. They're open dates."
Golf sessions are held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and are taught by local PGA professionals like Kotowski, with assistance from trained volunteers.
Kotowski added that the PGA continues to work closely with Veterans Affairs across the country to assist veterans in their transition with the cost-free golf program.
Though Kotowski has previously run the program in Lompoc, it is the first time being hosted at the Zaca Creek course.
"I'm in touch with the base commander to start up a new program on Vandenberg," Kotowski also noted. "It's great stuff."
In addition to the Wounded Warrior program, Kotowski is responsible for developing the region's only Blind and Disabled Adaptive Golf program, which he continues to facilitate each year. He also helps run North County's division of the PGA Special Olympics through his Olde School Golf School organization. Both programs help all players, regardless of limitations.
Veterans are invited to register at no cost on a rolling basis. Go to Oldeschoolgolfschool.com or contact Kotowski at 805-698-6224.