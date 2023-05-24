Summer on the Central Coast is a busy time of family vacations, weekend excursions and active afternoon relaxation.
With so many great things happening in the area, residents can miss the great community events happening down the street. But, there is no need to fear missing out on all of the great things happening in Santa Maria this summer.
Adult, teen and youth recreation programs, outdoor concerts in the park, nature exploration courses at Los Flores Ranch and much more are now all ready to be added to your calendar with the release of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Summer Recreation Guide.
The comprehensive guide is available in both English and Spanish and features a wide variety of activities suitable for every age group such as seasonal programs, art classes, fitness programs, sports, free community events, and much more.
The English version of the guide is available to view online, here; and in Spanish, here.
The Recreation and Parks Department is particularly excited about the much-anticipated Concerts in the Park Series and new free excursions through the SMORE program.
The Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience (SMORE) program is part of the Outdoor Equity Grant provided by the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
The Outdoor Equity Grant is providing $57 million in grant funding to 125 California communities to help advance the “Outdoor Access for All” initiative. The City of Santa Maria was awarded nearly $600,000 for 2023 and 2024.
The program provides free educational classes, programs, and field trips throughout the Central Coast to get community members engaged in exploring the great outdoors.
SMORE associated programming is open to community members aged 6 to adult.
Learn about efforts by the Recreation and Parks department to make Santa Maria a more livable, community focused city and register for summer programming, events or classes run by the department by using their online portal found on the city's website.
While most programs and events are offered at low or no cost, financial assistance for registration fees may be available for qualifying individuals and families through the Recreation and Park Department’s partnership with People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.)
Any questions about the guide, or any summer events should be directed to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
