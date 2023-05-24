Summer on the Central Coast is a busy time of family vacations, weekend excursions and active afternoon relaxation. 

With so many great things happening in the area, residents can miss the great community events happening down the street. But, there is no need to fear missing out on all of the great things happening in Santa Maria this summer.

Adult, teen and youth recreation programs, outdoor concerts in the park, nature exploration courses at Los Flores Ranch and much more are now all ready to be added to your calendar with the release of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department Summer Recreation Guide.

