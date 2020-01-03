Young Valley engineers return from regional robotics competition ready for 2020

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA robotics team "Murphy's Law" led by Rob Tesdahl, has concluded its season after competing in the regional First Lego League robotics competition in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

According to Tesdahl, before heading to L.A., his team of 10 valley youths ranging from ages 10 to 14, competed against more than a dozen other robotics teams from the Central Coast at the regional qualifier competition back in November.

There the team took 1st place in the "Robot Design and Programming" category, as well as 2nd place in "Robot Performance", winning them a place in regionals alongside Santa Ynez Valley Christian's robotics team.

Gearing up for the regional championships, Tesdahl said his team was in high spirits and had good attitudes.

"We did not bring any awards home from the championship tournament, but are still happy with the awards that we did get over the season and what we all learned," he said.

