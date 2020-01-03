Young Valley engineers return from regional robotics competition ready for 2020

Young Valley engineers return from regional robotics competition ready for 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA robotics team "Murphy's Law" led by Rob Tesdahl, has concluded its season after competing in the regional First Lego League robotics competition in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

According to Tesdahl, before heading to L.A., his team of 10 valley youths ranging from ages 10 to 14, competed against more than a dozen other robotics teams from the Central Coast at the regional qualifier competition back in November.

There the team took 1st place in the "Robot Design and Programming" category, as well as 2nd place in "Robot Performance", winning them a place in regionals alongside Santa Ynez Valley Christian's robotics team.

Gearing up for the regional championships, Tesdahl said his team was in high spirits and had good attitudes.

"We did not bring any awards home from the championship tournament, but are still happy with the awards that we did get over the season and what we all learned," he said.

For the last six years Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has sponsored a youth robotics program, which was inherited by Tesdahl five years ago.

Tesdahl was hired part time to evolve and steer the team, focusing on teaching young engineers about building principles, design, programming, debugging and how to create Lego robots.

"It has been a very successful program over the years," Tesdahl said. "While the main goal is to expose youth to science and engineering concepts, the highlight for many of them is the competition season where they can test what they have been learning in the class."

For more information about the 2020 Spring class and Fall competition season, contact Robert Tesdahl at Robert.Tesdahl@ciymca.org

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I recently found out my husband has been having a four-year affair with a woman 24 years younger than I am. He met her at work.  I didn't suspect a thing and always loved him deeply. Can I get over this? -- HURTING IN WASHINGTON 

Joe N. Ramirez
Obituaries

Joe N. Ramirez

  • Updated

Joe N. Ramirez, 95, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, California on December 26, 1923 to Francisco and Trinidad Ram…

Obituaries

Gerald "Jerry" Stinn

Gerald "Jerry" Stinn, 82, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 30, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

Donna Mae Vogt
Obituaries

Donna Mae Vogt

  • Updated

Donna Mae Vogt was a resident of Santa Maria for over 50 years. She was born in Elmwood, WI on July 17, 1936. Her family moved to Southern Cal…

Obituaries

Crystal Rose Huitron

Crystal Rose Huitron, 37, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away December 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

Mitchell Paul Batlowski
Obituaries

Mitchell Paul Batlowski

  • Updated

Mitchell Paul Batlowski was born on November 12, 1981, in Santa Maria, California. Mitch passed peacefully at home in Orcutt, on December 18, 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News