Young Valley engineers return from regional robotics competition ready for 2020

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA robotics team "Murphy's Law" led by Rob Tesdahl, has concluded its season after competing in the regional First Lego League robotics competition in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.
According to Tesdahl, before heading to L.A., his team of 10 valley youths ranging from ages 10 to 14, competed against more than a dozen other robotics teams from the Central Coast at the regional qualifier competition back in November.
There the team took 1st place in the "Robot Design and Programming" category, as well as 2nd place in "Robot Performance", winning them a place in regionals alongside Santa Ynez Valley Christian's robotics team.
Gearing up for the regional championships, Tesdahl said his team was in high spirits and had good attitudes.
"We did not bring any awards home from the championship tournament, but are still happy with the awards that we did get over the season and what we all learned," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
For the last six years Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has sponsored a youth robotics program, which was inherited by Tesdahl five years ago.
Making the streets of the Santa Ynez Valley a little cleaner – and friendlier — the automated creation of the Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy robotics team, EagleTechs, came in first place in the L.A. Regional Qualifier this fall against 18 other teams from the Central Coast.
Tesdahl was hired part time to evolve and steer the team, focusing on teaching young engineers about building principles, design, programming, debugging and how to create Lego robots.
"It has been a very successful program over the years," Tesdahl said. "While the main goal is to expose youth to science and engineering concepts, the highlight for many of them is the competition season where they can test what they have been learning in the class."
For more information about the 2020 Spring class and Fall competition season, contact Robert Tesdahl at Robert.Tesdahl@ciymca.org
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.