Yosemite photography tour
Discover Yosemite Tours is launching cell phone photography tours of Yosemite National Park on select dates beginning May 18. Discover Yosemite Tour guides will teach the tips and tricks of how to take quality photos of Yosemite with your cell phone or any camera you choose. With three different itineraries, these photography tours are specifically designed for the photography enthusiast at all levels. Whether you are an amateur or professional, a Discover Yosemite seasoned photographer guide will take guests to the most photogenic spots in Yosemite National Park.
For booking a cell phone photography tour or other tours, please call Discover Yosemite at (559) 642-4400.
For more information, discoveryosemite.com