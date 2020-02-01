10 years in the making: Co-authors of historical book 'The Spirit of Solvang' discuss process, collaboration

Extra information

A longer, unabridged version "Standing Under Two flags: The Danes of Solvang," written by Dittmer is nearly complete. The book contains 230 pages of text including Dittmer's rare historical interviews.

"The Spirit of Solvang" is sold exclusively at Elverhoj Museum with a limited number of signed copies available.

100% of the proceeds from book sales go to benefit the Museum. Neither author were paid for the project.

For more information about the book or the authors, visit elverhoj.org, call the museum at 805-686-1211 or email info@elverhoj.org

Elverhoj Museum is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way, Solvang