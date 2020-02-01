10 years in the making: Co-authors of historical book 'The Spirit of Solvang' discuss process, collaboration

After 10 years of exhaustive genealogical research aimed at giving the city of Solvang its first historically accurate book, co-authors Ann Dittmer and Executive Director of Elverhoj Museum of History and Art Esther Jacobsen Bates are celebrating the fruits of their labor with the recently published "The Spirit of Solvang."
The 220-page printed work features 365 photographs depicting over 100 years of local history with a foreward written by the Ambassador of Denmark to the United States, Lone Dencker Wisborg.
Since 2007, Dittmer, the now Solvang historian, has been regularly traveling to America's Danish capital from her Los Angeles residence, gathering archival material and interviewing locals with personal records and accounts of the developing Santa Ynez Valley town that might have otherwise been buried.
"I left for years and years and years," explained Dittmer. "I went into teaching at Cal State Northridge and didn't come back [to Solvang] for a really long time. And then I just got bored. I missed research."
So Dittmer drove to Solvang and walked right into the Elverhoj Museum.
Given that Dittmer had established her own history in the Valley just a decade prior to that time, she was able to convince Jacobsen Bates that her historical fanaticism was well intended.
"It was very spontaneous. I didn't even call ahead," Dittmer laughed. "Esther had no idea who I was, but she was receptive and very open."
She says that Jacobsen Bates verified her background by referring to a stored copy of Dittmer's master's thesis on the agricultural history of the Santa Ynez Valley that she had written in 1996 while attending Cal State Northridge.
Explaining why she chose Solvang for her focus, Dittmer said the project initially started out as a renewed interest in offering the Santa Ynez Valley a historical guide which she had discovered a need for as a student years prior, but that the project took a turn.
"I was on the hunt for someone who would be willing to partner with me," she said of Jacobsen Bates. "I knew I would need historical photographs and needed to be tied to someone who had collections already."
Solvang was founded by Danes in 1911 on almost 9,000 acres of the Rancho San Carlos de Jonata Mexican land grant, and aside from the troves of information stored at the Santa Ynez Historical Museum and the Elverhoj itself, the city still had no timeline of records to speak of, according to Dittmer.
"It was just inconceivable that there wasn't a history already written," she said, adding that a detailed history of the true Danish culture was missing.
"Esther was great, she sort of left me to my own devices, if you will," said Dittmer. "She allowed me to work with the museum's collections. She didn't put any caveats or anything on it. She just said 'use what you need.'"
Jacobsen Bates, a multigenerational resident of the area and whose childhood dream has been to write a book, excitedly joined the project.
"We spent countless hours in meetings, tracked down tidbits of information, and connected with people and institutions to define details and obtain missing elements," said Jacobsen Bates, further describing how the two worked very closely together, even hiking Solvang neighborhoods in search of remnants from the past. "We work well together and became good friends during the process."
Dittmer, who was a part-time lecturer at Cal State Northridge during those years, said she would travel up to Solvang to reengage the project, staying anywhere from a couple of days to five or six days at a time in the back of her truck on either Erik Gregersen's property – grandson of Solvang founders Reverend and Mrs. Jens M. Gregersen – or in the museum's back parking lot.
She said she would schedule in advance and show up ready to conduct a number of interviews. Many of the interviewees contributed key images from their private collections to the project, enabling Dittmer and Jacobsen Bates to better piece together a solid historical timeline.
The Gregersen's offered an anthology of letters written in Danish which Dittmer, with much challenge she says, was able to pull information from with the help of a fellow academic who spoke and translated the language. Because there was very little offered in the way of written information, the content of the letters was critical to the overall project.
"There were all these little mysteries I had to figure out, even the genealogy of the buildings: how the history of the buildings changed and how many were still there, who owned what and when, how and where it went; and what happened to the building or business after that," explained Dittmer. "So for me it was like being a little detective. I kind of like that. I thrive on that sort of thing."
Of the 11 chapters that comprise the book, Dittmer wrote nine, with the editing and design layout managed by Jacobsen Bates.
Jacobsen Bates said she had already researched and accumulated most of the information to support museum exhibitions and special projects, but I had to carefully assess all the book content to determine what elements were missing and needed to be included.
"For example, it wasn’t until the writing was mostly done that I realized that Solvang’s Danish bakeries and aebelskiver weren’t mentioned in contemporary context," said Jacobsen Bates. "That would have been a glaring omission!"
She said there were also great surprises along the way, like discovering how the young town faced serious financial challenges in the early years and how the founders were not only able to avert failure, but establish a community that grew, thrived and evolved while most similar settlements faded into obscurity.
Jacobsen Bates said the last two chapters of the book which she wrote are a vibrant compilation of Solvang's more modern times.
They both agree that the project, although substantial, was an unforgettable labor of love.
"Ann and I each spent thousands of hours on the project. Had we known in the beginning how much time, effort and money it would take to produce the book, I am not sure we would have persevered," Jacobsen Bates said. "In the end, I think the book is both beautiful and informative – and worth the energy and the wait. It feels good to have it in hand and to have the history of Solvang documented for both present and future generations."
