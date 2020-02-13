WWII vet, Solvang's Erling Grumstrup, turns 100
alert top story

WWII vet, Solvang's Erling Grumstrup, turns 100

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
021020 Erling Grumstup

WWII veteran Erling Grumstrup celebrates his 100th birthday.

 Photo courtesy of Julie Quinney

Over the weekend, friends and family of longtime resident of Atterdag Village in Solvang Erling Grumstrup gathered to celebrate the centenarian who turned 100 this month.

Atterdag hosted a birthday soiree for Grumstrup that included members of the Museum of Danish Americans who flew in from Iowa to honor him, according to Activities Director Julie Quinney.

"Erling is known around Atterdag for his rich baritone voice," said Quinney, explaining that the honoree used to sing professionally with the Denver Chorale and the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to having served in Iwo Jima, the WWII vet is also a Purple Heart recipient. Grumstrup was most recently honored for his patriotism through the Honor Flight Society of San Luis Obispo where he received an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to participate as a “Tour of Honor” guest.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News