Works from Central Coast creative mainstay Nat Fast will be a featured piece of an upcoming 'Art in the Heart of the City' art auction benefiting St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and their charitable endeavors in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.
The auction will be held at the church's Parke Parish Hall starting at 2 p.m. with a 30-minute viewing session before the bidding runs until 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, or by contacting St. Peter's.
There will be a no-host beverage bar and light appetizers will be provided. All proceeds from the auction will support the church's mission to feed the "body, mind and spirit in the heart of the city."
Online purchases with VISA or MC can be made at stpeterssm.breezechms.com/form/ARTSHOW. Please include the names of all attendees. Advance ticket purchase will guarantee entrance. Checks made out to St. Peter's Episcopal Church can be sent to 402 S. Lincoln St. Santa Maria, 93458.
An iconic creative presence, Nat Fast was an artist and a scholar, helming art departments at both Santa Maria and Righetti High Schools as well as at Hancock Community College. Aside from a devoted fan base on the Central Coast his art and influence reached across the continent and abroad.
Nat's surviving children have curated a collection of 50 pieces to be offered.
In addition to Mr. Fast's work, other Central Coast artists include Marilyn Hoback Cronk, a student of Mr. Fast and a known artist in her own right. Jane Manriquez's eclectic art includes tile and glass murals. It is found in private collections and public places up and down the California coast and beyond. Her current passion is creating miniatures using non-compostable materials that otherwise would find their way to landfills.
Photographer Kirk Irwin's work, noted for stunning vineyard representations will be included as well.
St. Peter's Episcopal Church, established in 1897 is in the heart of the city at the corner of Lincoln and Cook. It's mission of serving "Body, Mind, and Spirit" has carried it through a history of being one of the founders of the now county-wide Good Samaritan Shelter.
Find more information on this art auction, worship times and other events at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on their website, www.stpeterssm.org.