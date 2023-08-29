Works from Central Coast creative mainstay Nat Fast will be a featured piece of an upcoming 'Art in the Heart of the City' art auction benefiting St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and their charitable endeavors in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. 

The auction will be held at the church's Parke Parish Hall starting at 2 p.m. with a 30-minute viewing session before the bidding runs until 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online, or by contacting St. Peter's. 

There will be a no-host beverage bar and light appetizers will be provided. All proceeds from the auction will support the church's mission to feed the "body, mind and spirit in the heart of the city." 

