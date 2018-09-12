OK kids, today’s the day to give mom or dad a break.
Sept. 13 is National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day. Sponsored by Young Chefs Academy, today was designated “as a means to empower kids and teens to become more actively involved in planning, preparation and cooking.”
I rummaged through my cookbook collection, found two local schools’ cookbooks and took a trip down memory lane.
This was fun. The contributors’ names brought back thoughts of my own girls’ school days, and I was pleased to find contributors who still live in the Valley.
My only gripe with school, church, club and institution cookbooks is that the majority are not dated. Thinking back to when I remember the “kids,” I figure they are from the late 1970s to early ‘80s.
So here they are, volumes one and two gleaned from Solvang, and from Ballard, a few recipes for your kids to try and one that’s good for a laugh.
TWICE-BAKED POTATOES
3 baking potatoes
1 package frozen chopped broccoli
1 pint sour cream
butter, melted
1 cup grated cheese
salt and pepper
Microwave potatoes until done. While potatoes are cooking, prepare broccoli according to package directions. Drain broccoli. Split potatoes and scoop out insides into a big bowl. Add sour cream, melted butter to taste, grated cheese and broccoli. Mix ingredients and add salt and pepper to taste. Stuff potato skins with mixture and sprinkle additional grated cheese on top. Bake in 350-degree oven until cheese bubbles. Serve as a main dish. — Joseph Hammers
SHORTBREAD
1 cup butter
pinch salt
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Cut butter into small pieces and put into food processor. Add all other ingredients and mix until dough leaves side of bowl. Press into two pie pans or shortbread pan with removable bottom. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cut as soon as it comes out of the oven into wedges. Cool. — Matthew Lamberton
I can eat these all in one day if my mom would let me.
90-CALORIE BANANABERRY SURPRISE
1 or 2 cups ice
1 cup cold water
1/2 cup powdered milk
1 handful frozen strawberries
1 capful vanilla
2 packets Equal
1/2 handful sliced banana
In a blender, mix ice, water and milk. Add rest of ingredients and blend until there are no chunks. Enjoy your 90-calorie shake. — Heidi Nedegaard
PEANUT BUTTER KISSES
makes 24
2 cups dry milk
1 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup coconut
In a two-quart bowl, mix dry milk, peanut butter and honey. Roll dough into balls. Roll balls in coconut. — Mrs. Sherrill’s first and second graders
PIZZA
English muffins
pizza sauce
3 slices of Cheddar cheese
3 slices of salami
grated parmesan cheese
Put oven on broil. Toast muffins, about five minutes, but don’t burn. Take out, put on pizza sauce, cheddar cheese, salami and more sauce. After that put on grated cheese. Put in oven for five minutes or until cheese melts. — Katheryn Fitzgerald
GOOEY BUTTER CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
4 eggs, beaten
1 box powdered sugar
1 eight ounce package cream cheese, softened
Beat together cake mix, melted butter and two beaten eggs. Pour into a greased 9x13-inch pan. Mix powdered sugar, cream cheese and remaining eggs. Pour over cake batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-45 minutes. Dust top with powdered sugar while cake is still hot. — Jani Lindberg