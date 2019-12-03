The Women’s Guild of
St. Mark’s will deck the church's Stacey Hall in preparation for its annual Christmas luncheon to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. The group is inviting local women to attend.
According to this year's luncheon co-chair Sue Doherty, the annual event has been a Santa Ynez Valley tradition for more than 40 years.
"We welcome all ladies, both young and young-at-heart, to join us in celebration of the Christmas season,” Doherty said.
A reception featuring sparkling wine, beverages and appetizers will kick off the afternoon, and lead to a holiday shopping experience in the church courtyard. Gift baskets, wreaths, garden items, Christmas decorations, arts and crafts, baked goods and treats will be available for purchase.
At 12:30 p.m., a sit-down luncheon will be served by gentlemen of the parish.
Throughout the event, live entertainment will be provided by youth of St. Mark’s under the direction of Beverly Staples, director of music. There will also be a Christmas carol sing-along for everyone to join in and enjoy.
A raffle featuring items donated by local merchants will also take place.
All proceeds from the event support programs for local families and scholarships for St. Mark’s Preschool, as well as local youth for college and vocational education, according to Tasha Morphy, event co-chair.
The price of the luncheon is a donation of $40 per person. Limited seating is available. Advance reservations are required.
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue in downtown Los Olivos.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.