As part of a bookmark designing contest for youth held in September, the Buellton and Solvang libraries are inviting the public to view the winning submissions on display at both libraries, and take a few works of art home — in the form of bookmarks.
According to a library spokeswoman, children from all over the Santa Ynez Valley responded to the local libraries’ bookmark drawing contest with an overarching theme of “What inspires you?”
Among the submissions, 15 entries were chosen by a blind panel and are now on display at the Solvang and Buellton libraries.
The winners' artwork was also printed on bookmarks available to library visitors.
The Buellton Library, located at 140 W. Highway 246, and the Solvang Library, located at 1745 Mission Drive, are part of the Goleta Valley Library system.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information on local library events, visit GoletaValleyLibrary.org, or contact the libraries at 805 688-3115 or 805-688-4214.
Lompoc Unified School District, along with a pair of partnering agencies, was recently awarded more than $1 million in grant funds to be used for mental health resources.
Californians will vote next year whether the state should issue $15 billion in bonds for school construction and modernization projects. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday placing the bond on the March 2020 ballot. He says improving physical conditions in schools will improve students' educational experiences.