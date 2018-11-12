On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Solvang Danish Days Foundation Board member, Brenda Anderson, drew the winning ticket for the 2018 “Win a Trip for Two to Denmark” raffle, and the winner is Solvang resident Hans Larsen.
One of the highlights of each year’s Solvang Danish Days is the chance for Solvang locals and visitors to win a trip for two to Denmark. Each year, two round-trip tickets are sponsored by the Danish Days Foundation; included in this Grand Prize is a $1,000 cash award. Many businesses throughout Solvang offer the tickets for sale in their stores for $1 per ticket, and proceeds of the raffle ticket sales support the Danish Days Festival.
Tickets may also be purchased by mail by writing to the Solvang Danish Days Foundation: P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93464-1424. Tickets are also sold on-site near the Solvang Danish Days Old World Artisans Marketplace, during the event weekend.
The raffle drawing date is usually in October, following each year’s Solvang Danish Days event; Danish Days completed its 82nd annual celebration, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16.
Please Note: The 2018 raffle prize winner was given the choice this year of a prize in the form of round-trip airfare for two to Denmark, plus $1,000 spending money, or a cash prize of $2,500.